SEC Settles With Crypto Exchange Poloniex For $10M

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The crypto-asset trading platform Poloniex LLC will pay nearly $10.4 million to resolve claims that it acted as an unregistered exchange for digital assets that qualified as securities, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission order that drew criticism from one commissioner. The regulator said Monday that the Boston-based Poloniex, which was purchased by the blockchain-based payments company Circle Internet Financial Inc. in 2018 only to be sold off at the end of 2019, allowed platform users to buy and sell digital assets that it knew were at a "medium risk" of being considered securities under federal law. "Poloniex chose...

