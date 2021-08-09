US Dings Southeast Asian Oil Tubes For Avoiding Duties

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce preliminarily found that importers were routing oil country tubular goods through Brunei and the Philippines to avoid steep anti-dumping and countervailing tariffs on products coming out of China. Bruneian and Philippine oil country tubular goods, or OCTG, created with Chinese raw materials should be swept under the tariff orders on Chinese OCTG, Commerce's International Trade Administration said, finding that the products coming out of Brunei and the Philippines were only undergoing minimal processing in the Southeast Asian countries. "Commerce will instruct [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] to require anti-dumping duty cash deposits equal to the rate...

