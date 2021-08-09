Bryan Newland Snags Senate Approval For Indian Affairs Role

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Saturday confirmed a former tribal court judge, Bryan Newland, as the lead federal official dedicated to Native American issues, giving the green light to a popular pick who faced little criticism from the Senate's Indian Affairs committee. Newland, the former president of the Bay Mills Indian Community in Michigan, was confirmed as assistant secretary of Indian Affairs. President Joe Biden nominated Newland for the post in April. He's been serving as principal deputy assistant secretary of Indian Affairs since February. The assistant secretary is the U.S. Department of the Interior's highest-ranking, Senate-confirmed official in Indian Affairs. The position is in charge...

