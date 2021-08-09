6th Circ. Backs Nationwide's Defeat Of Disability, FMLA Claims

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has refused to revive disability discrimination and Family and Medical Leave Act claims from a former Nationwide manager who said the company interfered with his medical leave and fired him due to his fibromyalgia, saying Nationwide's insignificant contacts with him while on leave didn't amount to FMLA violations. On Friday, a three-judge panel upheld an Ohio federal court's September order granting Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.'s bid to toss Greggory Blank's discrimination and defamation suit. When Blank filed suit in January 2019, he included federal race and age discrimination counts, but only challenged the toss of his FMLA interference,...

