Bryan Cave Adds Finance Partner From Vedder Price

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP has added a finance partner from Vedder Price PC to join the firm's San Francisco office. Scott Olson, who was the co-leader of Vedder Price's West Coast insolvency, bankruptcy and corporate reorganization group, has joined the international firm as a finance and restructuring partner, it was announced Monday. "I'm excited to be joining [Bryan Cave] at this time, particularly as the firm is advancing with its long-term strategic growth plans and vision for the future," Olson said in a statement. "I look forward to helping the firm build on its already strong finance and restructuring practice...

