Nutter Continues Boston Growth With IP Partner Hire

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Boston-based Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP has added a partner to its litigation and intellectual property practices who has spent nearly two decades representing tech companies on a variety of IP issues, the firm has announced. Benjamin Stern joined Nutter on Monday after having spent the past two years with New England firm Verrill Dana LLP. Stern told Law360 on Tuesday that he chose to make the move because of an existing relationship with a number of the firm's attorneys, including IP head Steven Saunders, and the firm's desire to grow its IP practice. "Nutter had long been on my radar,"...

