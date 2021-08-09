Glenmark, Teva Say DOJ 'Rewriting' Price-Fixing Indictment

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's pre-trial feud with Glenmark and Teva continued to escalate Friday in Pennsylvania federal court with the generic drugmakers accusing the DOJ of trying to add assertions of a much broader price-fixing conspiracy involving more drugs than were included in a federal grand jury indictment. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., which has already accused the department of inappropriately demanding interviews with senior company executives in India without any notice to counsel, is trying to sever the allegations against it from the broader case against Teva Pharmaceuticals. In opposing that severance the DOJ is "rewriting the SSI [second superseding indictment]"...

