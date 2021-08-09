Alaska Oil Co. Furie Execs Hit With $100M Suit In Texas

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The officers of Cornucopia Oil & Gas Co. LLC and its wholly-owned subsidiary Furie Operating Alaska LLC have been hit with a $100 million lawsuit, alleging a "brazen scheme" of funneling Furie's cash to entities they secretly controlled bankrupted the company. The lawsuit was filed in Texas District Court in Harris County on Friday by Clingman & Hanger Management Associates LLC, as trustee of the Furie Litigation Trust, and alleges the malfeasance of all the officers and controlling parties caused Furie's assets — previously valued at hundreds of millions of dollars — to be sold for "a mere $5 million."...

