Honeywell Loses Ground In Furnace Ignition Patent Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- ICM Controls Corp. has scored a win in a suit claiming Honeywell International Inc. infringed a gas furnace ignition system patent after a New York federal judge shot down a bid to invalidate the patent. U.S. District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn on Monday granted ICM's partial summary judgment bid on various allegations and defenses Honeywell and fellow defendant Resideo Technologies Inc. — which Honeywell spun off — made in ICM's patent suit. Honeywell tried to claim that the patent wasn't even valid, arguing that it was obvious and anticipated over prior art, according to court documents. But the judge said Honeywell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS