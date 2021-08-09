$689M Solar Project's Environmental Plan Ready For Public

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management released its draft environmental review of a 465-megawatt, $689 million solar development that would sit atop 2,000 acres of public lands in Southern California. The BLM announced Friday the availability of the draft environmental assessment of two projects proposed by subsidiaries of Clearway Energy Group and invited comment from the public over the next month, which will be taken into account when finalizing the final EA, according to the agency. The government said the Riverside County solar and storage complex, which is made up of both the Arica and Victory Pass...

