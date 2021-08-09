Trade Group Backs Wis. Pub For COVID-19 Coverage Win

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A restaurant trade group urged a Wisconsin appeals court to affirm the denial of Society Insurance's bid to toss a COVID-19 coverage suit brought by the owner of Houdini's Escape Gastropub, saying the court should confirm government shutdown orders can cause physical loss or damage to property by making the premises useless for its intended purposes. In a brief filed Thursday, the Restaurant Law Center — an affiliate of the National Restaurant Association — said the appellate court should uphold Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge Gregory B. Gill Jr.'s ruling denying Society's motion to dismiss the case brought by Houdini's owner, Santino LLC. In his...

