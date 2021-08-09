Pa. Atty Suspended After Assistant Steals $200K From Clients

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to suspend a Pittsburgh-area lawyer's license for six months for failing to properly supervise an employee who stole nearly $200,000 from the estate accounts of seven clients. The justices on Friday adopted a report and recommendation from the state's disciplinary board agreeing that Allegheny County-based attorney William Krzton had allowed his administrative assistant and bookkeeper, Joy Hale, unfettered access to client ledgers for years despite discovering in 2013 that she had pilfered some $3,000 from an estate account. The thefts occurred between 2013 and 2016. Hale has since pled guilty to related criminal charges....

