Colo. Pot Co. Launches Patent Suits Over Extraction Tech

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Colorado marijuana and hemp extraction firm filed back-to-back federal patent infringement lawsuits against two subsidiaries of Canadian cannabis company Halo Collective Inc., alleging that three of its extraction patents had been violated. Boulder-based Gene Pool Technologies Inc. made virtually identical allegations against Coastal Harvest LLC and ANM Inc. in suits filed Friday in California and Oregon federal court, respectively. The suits accuse both companies, which are owned by the Vancouver, British Columbia-headquartered Halo, of using a system referred to as ExtractionTek Solutions Modular Extraction Platform 30, which allegedly infringes on Gene Pool's patents for extracting material such as cannabinoids and terpenes...

