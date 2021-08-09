7th Circ. Backs Spinal Device Co. In Trade Secrets Fight

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday stood behind an Illinois magistrate judge's decision granting Life Spine Inc. a preliminary injunction against a former distributor's rival spinal implant device, rejecting "unfounded" arguments that the trade secrets behind Life Spine's best-selling product were publicly available. Less than a month after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge panel unanimously affirmed a March ruling from U.S. Magistrate Judge Young B. Kim that blocked Aegis Spine Inc. from continuing to sell its AccelFix-XT line of spinal cages, which are marketed to surgeons and hospitals for patients suffering from degenerative disc disease and compete directly with a similar cage Life...

