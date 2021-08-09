Insurance Investor Breached $30M Settlement, Judge Says

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- An insurance investor breached the restrictive covenants in a $30 million settlement deal resolving a dispute over a stock purchase transaction with an automotive aftermarket insurance provider when he offered one of its employees a job, an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday. Following a four-day bench trial last year over whether Steven E. Freedman breached his settlement agreement with American Guardian Holdings, U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso held Monday that he did so when soliciting one of American Guardian's employees, but concluded that because both parties prevailed on significant issues in the litigation, there's no prevailing party entitled to attorney...

