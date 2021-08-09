NCAA QB Inks Groundbreaking Image Deal With Pro Team

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King became the first college athlete to sign an image deal with a professional sports franchise when he inked an endorsement agreement with the Florida Panthers, the hockey team announced Monday. The deal comes on the heels of the NCAA's decision last month to lift long-held rules prohibiting athletes from profiting off of their names, images and likenesses, or NIL. University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King has entered a first-of-its-kind deal to promote the Florida Panthers hockey team after the NCAA temporarily lifted restrictions on so-called name, image and likeness deals. King, who's since forged endorsements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS