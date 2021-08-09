Class Wants Goldman Named In $24B Dell Stock Swap Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Class attorneys seeking to recover billions for stockholders after an allegedly low-balled, $23.9 billion swap of special Dell Technologies Inc. stock in 2018 have asked Chancery Court to add Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as defendants for aiding and abetting the allegedly tilted deal. In a 16-page motion filed late Friday, attorneys for former holders of "Class V" Dell stock asked Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster to approve a fourth amended version of the complaint. The motion targeted what was described as newly discovered evidence showing "that Goldman worked hand-in-glove with Dell's controllers to orchestrate an unfair transaction that expropriated billions"...

