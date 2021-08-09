Defense Secretary Wants Mandatory COVID Vax For Military

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday he will seek to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for the military amid an ongoing rise in the infection rate, saying national defense depends upon a "healthy and ready force." Austin will request permission from President Joe Biden to make vaccinations mandatory for service members by mid-September or will do so immediately after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants full approval to a vaccine, whichever comes first, he said in a memorandum sent to all U.S. Department of Defense employees. COVID-19 vaccines are currently being administered under emergency use authorization from the FDA, but public...

