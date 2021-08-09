Judge Rebukes Limetree Bay DIP For Cutting $10M From Offer

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The debtor-in-possession lender for oil refinery Limetree Bay Refining on Monday restored a $10 million cut to its financing offer after being chided by a Texas bankruptcy judge for not coming to him first with complaints about lack of information on the plant's value. Following a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones postponed a decision on Limetree's auction procedures and final DIP order while the refinery draws up a new Chapter 11 budget to consider a financing offer that dropped from $25.5 million to $15.5 million before the money was restored over the course of the hearing, The DIP lender...

