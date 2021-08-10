Michigan's Top Attys Say Pot Use No Reason To Deny Benefits

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Michigan's top state attorneys told an appellate administrative court that a person who is fired for using marijuana outside of work should still be eligible for unemployment benefits. In an amicus brief filed Monday before the state's Unemployment Insurance Appeals Commission, the state's attorney general and solicitor general wrote that employers could not disqualify ex-workers from receiving benefits on the grounds that their marijuana use was either illegal or constituted misconduct. The brief was filed in the matter of three consolidated appeals that mark a matter of first impression for the commission on how to interpret the 2018 statute legalizing adult-use...

