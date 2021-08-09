Ex-HHS Official Inks Deal On Virus Whistleblower Claims

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The doctor booted from his job leading the federal agency that was developing a coronavirus vaccine has settled his whistleblower allegations claiming he was pushed out for advocating for scientific solutions instead of unproven drugs touted by the Trump administration. Former Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority head Dr. Rick Bright has settled his retaliation claims lobbed at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a Monday announcement. "OSC takes seriously its role in investigating allegations of prohibited personnel practices," Special Counsel Henry J. Kerner said in a statement. "A settlement in...

