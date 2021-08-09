Former SEC Director Leaves Coinbase Role After 4 Months

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission director Brett Redfearn has left his position as vice president of capital markets products at Coinbase, roughly four months after taking the job at the popular cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase said Monday. The news was first reported Monday by the Wall Street Journal and confirmed to Law360 by a Coinbase spokesperson. Redfearn left the company July 30 after being tapped for the position at the end of March, about two weeks before the U.S. cryptocurrency giant's public market debut. Redfearn was going to help Coinbase "set the global standard for crypto capital markets, including digital asset...

