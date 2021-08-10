Netflix Must Face Ex-Prosecutor's Defamation Claims

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday refused to entirely throw out a former Manhattan prosecutor's defamation suit against Netflix, ruling that the average viewer could conclude that several scenes in its docudrama on the Central Park jogger rape case showing her committing misconduct have a basis in fact. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel granted in part and denied in part a dismissal bid from the makers of "When They See Us," which Linda Fairstein claims portrayed her as an "unethical villain" determined to convict a group of minority teens. Netflix had argued that Fairstein had not plausibly alleged that...

