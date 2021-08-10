Del. Justices Vacate Tonopah Solar Project Books Ruling

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court has vacated a Chancery Court toss of a books and records demand filed by a former indirect investor in a billion dollar, idle solar plant in Nevada, citing bankruptcy court action that thwarted the company's appellate right, potentially affecting a different case. Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr., writing for a three-justice panel on Monday, found that justice obliged vacating the lower court ruling against SolarReserve CSP Holdings LLC, based in part on the effect of a bankruptcy filing by Tonopah Solar Energy LLC on July 26, 2020. The bankruptcy was filed six days after Vice Chancellor Joseph...

