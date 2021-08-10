Fox Rothschild Adds Cannabis Counsel In Fla.

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 12:28 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP on Monday announced the addition of a medical marijuana provider's former legal lead as counsel in the firm's corporate and cannabis law practice groups in West Palm Beach, Florida. Vijay Choksi most recently served as the general counsel and senior director of compliance for GrowHealth, a medical marijuana provider out of Florida. "As the former general counsel to one of Florida's leading vertically integrated medical marijuana companies, Vijay understands the impact that ever-developing state and federal cannabis regulations can have on business operations," Robert J. Sacco, the firm's managing partner in West Palm Beach, said in a statement....

