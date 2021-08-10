Insurers Want No Part Of Pump Maker's Asbestos Injury Suits

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A former pump maker's failure to exhaust its primary insurance coverage relieves two umbrella insurers from covering asbestos bodily injury claims brought against the policyholder, the insurance companies said in a Connecticut federal court action. The two umbrella insurers, Stonewall Insurance Co. and Columbia Casualty Co., said in their Monday complaint that neither of the policies they issued to Nash Engineering Co. has been triggered by the underlying asbestos injury claims. Stonewall Insurance Co. — now known as Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co. — said Nash's primary insurer for the January 1986 to January 1987 policy period wrongfully exhausted its policy's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS