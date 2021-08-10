Dealership Dodges Claims In Hyundai Engine Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 1:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida Hyundai dealership has escaped a suit from the automaker alleging its dealerships intentionally damaged engines to collect warranty payments, after a federal judge found the allegations don't support claims that it was part of any scheme with another dealership. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks dismissed with prejudice claims by Hyundai Motor America Corp. against North American Automotive Services Inc., as well as individual claims against Robb Minier, a former service manager at another dealership owned by North American that isn't named as a defendant in the suit. Claims against the other dealership in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS