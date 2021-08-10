Boies Schiller, Sheppard Mullin Detail New Vaccine Policies

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP will require personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the firm's U.S. offices, while Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP is pushing back its planned return-to-office date and tightening its vaccine policy, the firms said Tuesday. Effective Tuesday, Boies Schiller will require vaccines for all attorneys, staff members and outside vendors who wish to enter the law firm's 10 U.S. offices, the firm said. The rule does not apply to the law firm's London office. Personnel are currently going into the Boies Schiller's physical offices on a voluntary basis and the firm has set a flexible date for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS