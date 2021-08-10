Zimmer Sues NJ Biotech Over Dental Implant Products

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Zimmer Dental Inc. and an affiliate launched an infringement lawsuit accusing a New Jersey biotech firm of duping customers through misleading marketing and attempting to ride on the back of their key trademarks, in violation of state and federal law. In a complaint filed Monday in New Jersey federal court, the plaintiffs alleged that Englewood, New Jersey-based Integrated Dental Systems Inc. misrepresents to consumers that its cheap replacement implant systems are "compatible" with those of Zimmer's. Integrated Dental likewise markets and sells its CERTUS system under a trademark that's "confusingly similar" to the CERTAIN trademark owned by Zimmer affiliate Biomet 3i...

