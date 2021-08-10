Court Shutters PPE Cos. For Abusing COVID Loan Scheme

Law360, London (August 10, 2021, 3:35 PM BST) -- The High Court has shut down two sham medical product companies for fraudulently securing £230,000 ($319,000) worth of loans from a government-backed scheme designed to prop up businesses hit by the pandemic, a government agency said Tuesday. LV Distributions Ltd. and SIO Traders Ltd. were wound up in the High Court in separate hearings on July 27, the Insolvency Service said, after the agency found that neither company had ever traded. The two companies submitted false documents to at least 41 local authorities and the government's Bounce Back loan scheme to secure £230,000, the Insolvency Service said. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS