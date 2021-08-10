Romanian Granted Permission To Appeal UK Extradition

Law360, London (August 10, 2021, 3:16 PM BST) -- A Romanian man facing extradition on fraud charges won permission on Wednesday to fight to stay in Britain after a London judge gave him a chance to present new evidence that he was denied a retrial in Bucharest. High Court Judge Martin Chamberlain said he would allow Ionut Burghelea to appeal his extradition to Romania where he faces four fraud-related charges and more than three years in prison. Burghelea, who was arrested at a London airport in February 2020, has argued that he became an informant for U.S. authorities providing information about a criminal gang. He appealed his extradition under a...

