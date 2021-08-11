Zurich Seeks To Limit Liability In £10M COVID Suit

Law360, London (August 11, 2021, 3:11 PM BST) -- Zurich PLC has fought back against a £10 million ($13.8 million) lawsuit from a student travel company over COVID-19 losses, saying it agreed to pay the company back only for money it lost on flights and hotels and nothing else. The insurance giant told the High Court in a July 29 defense, which has now been made public, that it does not owe World Challenge Expeditions Ltd. the £10 million it is claiming to cover refunds it had to pay to student would-be travelers who had their trips canceled. Zurich argued that the policy covers World Challenge Expeditions only for payments...

