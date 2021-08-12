Daimler Says Truck Cartel Didn't Hit Rental Co.'s Purse

Law360, London (August 12, 2021, 6:27 PM BST) -- Daimler AG has hit back at a lawsuit brought by an Irish truck rental company seeking damages over the automaker's role in a massive price-fixing scandal, telling a London court that rental companies passed on any additional costs to their customers. Lawyers for the major truck makers argued in a defense filed at the High Court on Aug. 6 that it does not have to pay damages to a group of suppliers led by Dan Ryan Truck Rental Ltd. More than 18 companies are suing as a result of Daimler's role in a Europewide price-fixing cartel. The collusion detailed in the April...

