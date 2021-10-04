Consulting Group Hits Back At Hitachi In Tech Suit

By Silvia Martelli (October 4, 2021, 5:04 PM BST) -- A consulting group has hit back at Hitachi's lawsuit over outstanding invoices for business management software, saying that the Japanese conglomerate should pay it almost £4 million ($5.5 million) for unlawfully suspending services. In a Sept. 17 defense, which has just been made public, RPS Group PLC told the High Court that it lawfully disputed invoices issued by Hitachi Solutions Europe Ltd. for the development of a management software. The company maintains that Hitachi overcharged it and did not take into account the software's numerous defects. The Hitachi subsidiary failed to address the issues and improperly cut off service in April...

