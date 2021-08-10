Whittard Challenges Bodum French Press Copyright

Law360, London (August 10, 2021, 6:10 PM BST) -- British tea emporium Whittard has questioned the origin story of the Bodum Chambord French press, denying in a High Court lawsuit that the coffee pot is protected by copyright after being accused of infringing an iconic design. Whittard Trading Ltd., a long-operating British tea and coffee shop chain, argued in a defense and counterclaim on Thursday that a subsidiary of Switzerland's Bodum has failed to "properly assert" who created the coffee maker. Pi-Design AG has given conflicting information about when the Chambord is said to have been created, with the Bodum subsidiary writing in its June claim that it was during...

