Solicitor Loses Dishonesty Appeal Over Pension Fund Scam

Law360, London (August 10, 2021, 6:26 PM BST) -- A former solicitor found to have looked the other way at the fraudulent traits of investment schemes offered to his clients lost a bid on Tuesday to reverse a disciplinary tribunal's decision to strike him off. A High Court judge has ruled that the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal was right to strike off Liverpool lawyer Robert Metcalfe because he had acted dishonestly. (iStock) High Court Judge Edward Murray said that the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal, or SDT, was right to strike Robert Metcalfe, a sole principal at RMJ Solicitors, a firm in Liverpool, from the roll of solicitors in September 2019. Metcalfe's challenge...

