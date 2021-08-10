BNP Sued For $7M Over Payments Fraud On Azeri Oil Giant

Law360, London (August 10, 2021, 4:51 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of Azerbaijan's state-run oil company has sued BNP Paribas SA for more than $7 million after thieves tricked the bank into transferring money overseas, arguing that the lender failed to verify whether the payments were genuine. Azerbaijan (ACG) Ltd. accuses BNP in the High Court of breaching the bank's duties to investigate and stop someone from making away with $7 million in August 2019. The lawsuit, filed on July 21, alleges that the bank processed the fraudulent payment request without verbal confirmation from the only two employees authorized to make transfers. The Cayman Islands-based company, a subsidiary of the State Oil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS