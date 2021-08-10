Watchdog Urges Pension Bosses To Prioritize Climate Goals

Law360, London (August 10, 2021, 4:10 PM BST) -- The pensions watchdog urged trustees of retirement savings plans on Tuesday to step up their efforts to make funds more sustainable and help to drive the push toward a carbon-neutral economy. David Fairs, an executive director at The Pensions Regulator, said in a blog post that trustees should take stronger action on climate change by making sure retirement funds do not harm the environment. "The way a scheme's investments are stewarded, or looked after on behalf of savers, does have the potential to be powerful," Fairs said. "Powerful in protecting, or even enhancing, savers' retirement outcomes." Pressure on pension funds to...

