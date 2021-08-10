Foley Hoag, Latham Lead RNA Tech Co.'s $1.2B SPAC Merger

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- RNA technology firm GreenLight Biosciences Inc. will go public at an estimated $1.2 billion valuation by merging with blank-check company Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. in a deal announced Tuesday under guidance from Foley Hoag and Latham. Massachusetts-based GreenLight, a maker of vaccines and alternative pesticides, expects to list on the Nasdaq, assuming shareholders and regulators approve the merger, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. Foley Hoag LLP is representing GreenLight while Latham & Watkins LLP is advising Environmental Impact. GreenLight is set to receive $282 million in proceeds from the merger, including money raised in a...

