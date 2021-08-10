LA Atty Accuses Fired Firm Of Exposing Confidential Files

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles lawyer has accused Kaufman Dolowich Voluck LLP of publicly exposing thousands of his client files and personal information after he fired the firm amid a conflict-infected legal malpractice case. According to Edward M. Lyman III's lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles court on Monday, KDV had represented him in a mediation defending a "sham" malpractice allegation filed by a former client of Los Angeles family law firm Walzer Melcher LLP, where he'd been an associate until 2018. According to the complaint, KDV attorneys "made material misrepresentations" about the mediation and withheld information from Lyman. He fired the firm last...

