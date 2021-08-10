Dallas County, San Antonio Win Freeze of Texas Mask Ban

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Officials in Dallas and Bexar counties can enact local face-covering requirements, two Texas state court judges ruled Tuesday, delivering a blow to Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide ban on mask mandates and allowing the counties to control how they react to a new surge in COVID-19 case numbers. Bexar County District Judge Toni Arteaga granted San Antonio and surrounding Bexar County's request for a temporary restraining order against Abbott's ban that will last through at least Aug. 16, when a temporary injunction hearing is scheduled in the case. Shortly after the order was signed, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced on Twitter...

