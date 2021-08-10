Texas City Wins Temporary Freeze Of Gov. Abbott's Mask Ban

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A San Antonio state court judge on Tuesday blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from enforcing his statewide ban on mask mandates, delivering a blow to the Republican governor and allowing major cities in the Lone Star State to implement face-covering requirements as COVID-19 case numbers surge again. Bexar County District Judge Toni Arteaga granted San Antonio and surrounding Bexar County's request for a temporary restraining order against Abbott's ban that will last through at least Aug. 16, when another hearing is scheduled in the case, allowing the city and county to implement mask mandates for its school district and government properties....

