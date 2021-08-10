Dominion Sues Newsmax, OAN Over 2020 Election Claims

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday hit conservative media networks Newsmax Media Inc. and One America News Network, along with former Overstock.com Inc. CEO Patrick Byrne with defamation suits, for "recklessly" spreading "lies" that the voting machine company rigged the 2020 election for President Joe Biden. Represented by Susman Godfrey LLP and Clare Locke LLP, Dominion accused the networks and the ex-online retail executive of intentionally defaming the company by promoting "outlandish and far-fetched" election fraud claims — including that Dominion's software and algorithms manipulated vote counts — causing the company severe economic harm. Dominion is demanding more than $1.6 billion in...

