Chubb Unit Tells 4th Circ. Virus Didn't Cause Physical Loss

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Maryland car auction company said in its complaint that the coronavirus never physically changed its property, a Chubb unit has told the Fourth Circuit, urging the court to side with the lower court that the dealership's financial losses are not covered under its property policy. Great Northern Insurance Co. said Monday that although government closure orders restricted Bel Air Auto Auction Inc.'s business, its own allegations showed the coronavirus never harmed its property and did not change its facilities' physical condition in any way as required by the policy. "Bel Air's complaint expressly concedes that the COVID-19 pandemic and the...

