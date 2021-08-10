State Farm Dodges Dental Practices' Virus Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state judge has dismissed a lawsuit against State Farm & Casualty Co. lodged by the owner of three dental practices seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses, finding that the policy's virus exclusion unambiguously prevents coverage. Cook County Circuit Judge Michael T. Mullen also said in his Aug. 4 ruling that the dental practice would not be able to amend its proposed class action, "as it is clearly apparent that no set of facts can be proven that would entitle Elite Dental to recover under the cited State Farm policy." Elite Dental had to close its locations in the Illinois cities...

