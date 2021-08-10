Fruit Grower Escapes $16M Sanction Over Pineapple Sales

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge rejected Del Monte's disgorgement sanction request for $16.4 million Tuesday, finding that Del Monte couldn't show how a Costa Rican fruit grower harmed it by violating an order to stop growing and selling pineapples. Inversiones y Procesadora Tropical Inprotsa SA did not comply with a court order to stop growing and selling a particular pineapple variety and to destroy the crop or sell the pineapples exclusively to Del Monte, but U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno ruled to only slap the grower with $204,958 in attorney fees. His decision adopts U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis' recommendation from...

