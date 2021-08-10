Chancery Lets Dell Stockholders Add Goldman Sachs To Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court has allowed investors to add Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to a suit seeking billions in damages arising from a $23.9 billion conversion of Dell Technologies Inc. stock, with Goldman accused of aiding and abetting an allegedly coercive and underpriced deal. In approving the order late Monday, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster also ordered the stockholders and Goldman to develop a new schedule for the case, which was originally filed in late 2018 and until Monday was scheduled to go to trial in May 2022. In a court document filed barely an hour before the vice chancellor's authorization...

