Hinckley Allen Adds Trust And Estates Partner In Providence

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP has added a trust and estates attorney from DarrowEverett LLP as a partner in its office in Providence, Rhode Island. Joseph Enriquez, whose practice specializes in estate planning, settlement of trust and estate administration and related issues for both individuals and businesses, joins the firm after a decade at DarrowEverett, the firm announced Aug. 9. "We continue to see growing demand from clients who want to see their estates administered precisely according to their wishes, and Joe's expertise will be invaluable in successfully navigating these increasingly complex matters," David J. Rubin, managing partner at Hinckley Allen,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS