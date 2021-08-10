Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Suit Over Blockchain Property Rights Survives Dismissal Bid

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency enthusiast who took advantage of a bug in a blockchain organization's code to mint millions of tokens can pursue claims that he is entitled to the tokens, a California federal judge found, saying the case raises novel questions about digital property.

Mark Shin has adequately alleged that ICON Foundation was wrong to get his crypto-asset accounts frozen after he took advantage of its flawed code, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said Monday. The case addresses property rights concerning blockchains and decentralized technology, a relatively fresh legal frontier.

Shin "appears to raise issues of first impression: both parties attempt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!