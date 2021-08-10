DOJ Wrong To Bring Tweets Into Visa Suit, Attys Say

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The government shouldn't be allowed to use tweets by attorneys for visa lottery winners as a way to challenge a default judgment bid, the lawyers told a D.C. federal judge on Tuesday, arguing that assailing the tweets chills free speech. Curtis Morrison and Rafael Urena represent a putative class of up to 80,000 individuals who could lose their chance to immigrate to the U.S. if the State Department doesn't issue their diversity visas by the end of September. The proposed class members have been unable to enter the country due to pandemic-related immigration bans. Class counsel moved for default judgment and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS